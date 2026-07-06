Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Deborah S's avatar
Deborah S
Jul 6

Let's talk about the black woman on the train surrounded by white supremists. She's our new Rosa Parks. We must stop this. VOTE & Never forget EPSTEIN.

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
Jul 6

Rick, we have not yet had 250 years of Presidents. George Washington was inaugurated on 30 April 1789. That is a little less than 13 years from now. All should remember this charge to we Americans from the 1st Inaugural Address https://vimeo.com/93530926?fl=pl&fe=cm

The page with this brief video also has this

On This Day 250 Years Ago

July 6, 1776

New York City is tense. British forces are nearby on Staten Island, and no one knows when the attack will come. Washington orders officers and soldiers to put their arms “in the best Order for service,” because they cannot know how suddenly they may be called out. In

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