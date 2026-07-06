250 Years of Presidents: From Washington to… THIS?
My conversation last week with presidential historian Timothy Naftali
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Let's talk about the black woman on the train surrounded by white supremists. She's our new Rosa Parks. We must stop this. VOTE & Never forget EPSTEIN.
Rick, we have not yet had 250 years of Presidents. George Washington was inaugurated on 30 April 1789. That is a little less than 13 years from now. All should remember this charge to we Americans from the 1st Inaugural Address https://vimeo.com/93530926?fl=pl&fe=cm
The page with this brief video also has this
On This Day 250 Years Ago
July 6, 1776
New York City is tense. British forces are nearby on Staten Island, and no one knows when the attack will come. Washington orders officers and soldiers to put their arms “in the best Order for service,” because they cannot know how suddenly they may be called out. In