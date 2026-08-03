When I tell you America hates Donald Trump, I’m not speaking as a pundit or a partisan, and I’m justnot merel trolling him, as much fun as that can be.

No, I’m telling you this as a man who has commissioned millions of dollars in polling over a 40-year run in politics and corporate communications.

When I tell you America hates him, I’m telling you this as a man who spent a lifetime studying public opinion to shape political and strategic messaging.

I spent decades in the business of reading polls the way a surgeon reads an X-ray, and I’m going to tell you what the July numbers actually say, without the mush-mouthed hedging of cable-news panelists who need Trump to stay competitive and keep praying for some deus ex douchebag move that keeps the show going.

America hates Donald Trump.

Not “disapproves of.” Not “has concerns about.”

Hates.