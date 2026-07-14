Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Christie's avatar
Christie
Jul 14

I contacted both of my Senators yesterday regarding the confirmation hearings and the potential Senate vote, post hearings! Is there anything else we can do Rick? Blanche is amoral, desperate to serve his “master” and should not be confirmed, and the New York Bar Association needs to seriously consider in doing what they did to Giuliani, rescind his license to practice law!

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Ben's avatar
Ben
Jul 15

Blanche is without question (retired prosecutor here) a profoundly corrupt and dishonest fiend. What’s so amazing — even now— is that the bill of particulars against Blanche involve conduct so brazen and unambiguously criminal at scale that his nomination can only be considered Trump’s massive fuck you to the Rule of Law. What unfolds at the hearing will reveal much about where we are right now.

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