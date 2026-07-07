Erin Brockovich: Big Tech Is Draining Your Town Dry for AI
My conversation with Erin Brockovich about Data Centers, AI, and the current GOP
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According to one economist the data centers will crash our economy in three years; they need to be refurbished every 3 years! No other infrastructure has such a short life span!
Hey Rick, in VA big datacenter assholes are running ads falsely claiming that data centers don’t use up all our water and electricity. Pretty sure NO ONE is fooled. Henrico Co is exhibit A