Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Beverly's avatar
Beverly
Jul 7

According to one economist the data centers will crash our economy in three years; they need to be refurbished every 3 years! No other infrastructure has such a short life span!

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4legsgood's avatar
4legsgood
Jul 7

Hey Rick, in VA big datacenter assholes are running ads falsely claiming that data centers don’t use up all our water and electricity. Pretty sure NO ONE is fooled. Henrico Co is exhibit A

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