Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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DJT Luvsputin's avatar
DJT Luvsputin
Jul 15

They should run before and after the russian elected liars speech tonight.

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Still Blaming Mitch's avatar
Still Blaming Mitch
Jul 15

Love the mob lawyer ad best. Maybe add the clip where Trump says Blanche saved him from years of prison time. I could listen to that clip over and over and over again.

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