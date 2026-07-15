Hot New Ads!
They make it too easy...
Two new ads from the Lincoln Project universe!
First, from the team at Lincoln Project Advocacy:
And from the Lincoln Project, we take the stick to Todd Blanche, Mob Lawyer.
Two new ads from the Lincoln Project universe!
First, from the team at Lincoln Project Advocacy:
And from the Lincoln Project, we take the stick to Todd Blanche, Mob Lawyer.
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They should run before and after the russian elected liars speech tonight.
Love the mob lawyer ad best. Maybe add the clip where Trump says Blanche saved him from years of prison time. I could listen to that clip over and over and over again.