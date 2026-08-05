The Ohio Republican Party must decide by four o’clock this afternoon whether or not it has a bottom.

That is the entire story of Max Miller when you get rid of the livestreams and the Dropbox weirdness, and the horror of a man who, by multiple accounts, has a violent and unstable personality disorder that put his wife and child in danger.

According to Ohio law, Miller has to remove his name from the November ballot by 4 p.m. today if his party is to initiate the procedure to replace him; there is a second, more limited option available on the 10th, but, in practice, today is the day.

He has, of course, taken the MAGA lesson of “never apologize, never admit wrongdoing, and blame the victim” to its logical end and declined to step down.

While any man of honor would withdraw, he is clearly not one.