Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Bobby McGuire's avatar
Bobby McGuire
Jul 3, 2024

I was Bannon's second shift assistant briefly back in his investment banking days. He was (and remains) hands-down, the most unpleasant person I have ever met. I used to say that if Leona Helmsley and Hitler met and had a baby, it would be Bannon.

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Bob McKeown's avatar
Bob McKeown
Jul 3, 2024

For Whom the Soap Drops

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