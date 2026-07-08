Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Team Justice Warrior's avatar
Team Justice Warrior
Jul 8

Someone in the press needs to ask Trump what communism is. It would be fun to watch him stammer.

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Jill 🌞's avatar
Jill 🌞
Jul 8

Yup. Communism is here, thanks to this administration- look no further than the Freedom 250 Gas Stations in the Philadelphia region. Always projecting, eh?

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