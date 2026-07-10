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Let me tell you a secret about the MAGA movement that isn’t a secret at all, because they keep saying it out loud: they know they can’t win a fair fight in November.

They’ve seen the same numbers you have. They’ve watched the special elections. They’ve read the internal polling that leaks out of the NRCC and NRSC like water through a colander. Midterms with a raving, senile, deeply unpopular president presiding over an economy held together with tariff ductAI stock market handwavium and duct tape, and the Iran forever war are a recipe for an electoral slaughterhouse, and every Republican operative with a pulse knows it.

I used to be one of them. I know how that room smells when the numbers go south, and all the culture war garbage in the world won’t fix it. It smells like fear, and fear in that party has exactly one output: cheat harder.

So they’re not going to run a midterm campaign. They’re going to run a midterm operation. There’s a difference, and if Democrats don’t internalize that difference in the next ninety days, they will get rolled by people who have been planning this since the day the 2024 confetti hit the floor.

Start with June 30, when the Red Court handed down NRSC v. FEC and did what this Court always does when the Republican Party asks nicely: it found a constitutional right to the thing Trump and the MAGA party wanted. Six to three, Kavanaugh writing, the coordinated party expenditure limits that had stood since the post-Watergate reforms are gone. Political parties can now spend unlimited money in direct coordination with their candidates.

This wasn’t some organic grassroots case that bubbled up. It was filed in 2022 by JD Vance, the current Vice President of the United States, and when it reached the Court, the Trump administration’s Justice Department refused to defend the federal law on the books. That sequence would, in any other era, blow people away: a thin lawsuit by the now-Vice President sues. The administration switches sides. The Court delivers. That’s choreography, not litigation.

Justice Kagan spelled out the mechanics in dissent: a donor who could give a candidate seven thousand dollars directly can now route half a million through the party to cover that same candidate’s bills, and the candidate can solicit exactly that. The quid pro quo pipeline isn’t a bug; it’s a feature.

Yes, the ruling applies to both parties. On paper.

But you’d have to be a child to think the party of crypto billionaires, Silicon Valley AI barons, private equity goons, sovereign wealth-fund adjacent “investors,” and a president who runs the White House like a concierge desk at Corruption, Inc. isn’t going to weaponize this at a scale Democrats can’t match dollar for dollar. Watergate built these walls for a reason. The Roberts Court just finished fifty years of demolition work, right on time for a midterm election where MAGA has money, but not much else.

Now look at what’s happening on the ground, because the second act of this operation is already running.

ICE arrested ten thousand people in five days at the end of June. Two thousand arrests a day. Detention intake spiked to thirty-nine thousand in a single month. A man named Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot dead by an ICE agent in Houston this week. Earlier this year in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti and Renee Good’s murders broke through. American citizens. Killed by the ICEstapo, America’s violent secret police force. On American streets.

There have been more victims before and since, and ICE will keep stacking dead Americans because no one will stop them. Say that out loud and notice how your brain tries to file it somewhere manageable, to make it something explicable. You can’t.

Stop thinking about this as immigration policy, because it isn’t one. Deportation policy doesn’t require masked agents, doesn’t require flooding blue cities with federal muscle, and doesn’t require a social media operation that packages the raids like content.

What it does accomplish is something much older and much darker: it conditions the country to the sight of federal force deployed against civilians in Democratic cities, and it conditions the agencies themselves to follow orders that would have been unthinkable five years ago.

Every authoritarian project runs this rehearsal. You normalize the presence of the boot before you decide whose throat to crush with it.

And where they intend to put it is in key states and districts this election season.

We’ll see Federal agents “monitoring” polling places in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Phoenix, and Milwaukee. “Fraud investigations” will just happen to target the local grassroots groups and activists in the exact counties Democrats need to run up margins. “Emergency” declarations from imaginary threats will land like a heavy rain in the days before the election. We’ll hear oh-so-serious leaks from Washington about the Iranian-Democratic Party axis planning attacks in the heartland.

Detentions and intimidation by DHS, ICE, and the constellation of masked and armored enforcers will be for our “safety” as lurid warnings about “antifa” are blasted on Fox 1000x a day. Bill Pulte, the low-wattage Trump loyalist placing MAGA stooges at the pinnacle of American intelligence, will leak and lie with obscene vigor. The infrastructure being built on the streets right now is dual-use, and the second use is for November.

The third layer is the one most Democrats still refuse to take seriously, because it doesn’t look like cheating. It still looks like the internet.

The MAGA media and tech alliance isn’t just writing checks anymore. It owns platforms, it owns cable networks, it owns news outlets, it owns AI models, and it owns the pipes. AI-generated content at industrial scale, synthetic local news sites metastasizing across swing states, deepfakes timed for the final seventy-two hours when corrections can’t catch the lie, and something subtler: the deliberate poisoning of the AI information wells themselves, so that the tools hundreds of millions of people now use to ask “is this true?” have been marinated in garbage. You don’t need to stuff a ballot box if you can stuff the reality the voter walks in with.

In 2016 this stuff was the product of dipshit Macedonian teenagers and a troll farm in St. Petersburg. In 2026 it’s a vertically integrated influence industry run by the richest men on earth, aligned 100% with the White House, operating at machine speed. Treating it as a media literacy problem is like treating an artillery barrage as a noise complaint.

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Reread that last section. Machine-speed influence industry. Synthetic local news sites metastasizing across swing states. Deepfakes timed for the final 72 hours when the correction can’t catch the lie. AI wells deliberately poisoned so the tools you use to ask “is this true?” have already been marinated in garbage before you type a single question.

That is the offense. Here is the defense.

I read Ground News every single morning before I write a single word. Not because I’m paid to plug it — because on days like this one, I need to see the same event covered by twenty outlets side by side, framed by the actual editorial politics of each newsroom, before I have any hope of telling my readers what is happening.

Ground News pulls the same news event together from across the political spectrum — left, center, right, foreign press — and lays it out side by side. Who is covering it. Who is not. How they are framing it. What facts each outlet is leaving on the cutting room floor.

Their Blindspot feature is the killer app. It surfaces the stories one half of the political media is essentially refusing to cover. The NRSC v. FEC choreography. The Vance lawsuit that started it. The DOJ switching sides mid-appeal. The Salgado Araujo shooting. The Pretti and Good murders. The Pulte disinformation drops. The equity stakes in Intel and MP Materials and U.S. Steel. You can see, in cold, clean visualizations, exactly which outlets are silent and which are screaming.

For a recovering Republican strategist who used to build the exact message-discipline machine you are now up against — and who now spends his life dismantling the disinformation apparatus I helped construct — Ground News is not a luxury. It is a defense system. It is how I make sure I am not the one being played by the vertically integrated influence industry I just walked you through.

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You cannot out-argue a machine that owns the pipes. You can only refuse to be told the story by the outlets running it. This is the first tool. Buy it now, in July, so you have ninety days of practice reading across the spectrum before the deepfakes hit and the last-72-hour lie cycle begins.

Now, back to the assignment.

Which brings me to my Democratic friends, and I say this with love, which is how I always preface things that are going to hurt.

Stop it. Stop the purity spirals. Stop the sixteen-faction knife fight over whether the candidate in a district Trump won by eleven is sufficiently progressive on issues that will never reach a floor vote. Stop treating every tactical disagreement as a moral referendum and every primary as a struggle session. The other side is building a machine to end competitive elections in this country, and half your coalition is busy litigating each other’s Twitter history from 2019.

The circular firing squad is not a personality quirk. In this environment, it is a strategic gift to the people who want you dead. Every dollar spent tearing down a fellow Democrat is a dollar the cheating operation didn’t have to spend. Knock it off. You can resume hating each other in 2027. I promise the grudges will keep. I’ll upset you now; turn the fucking guns on the people you should be shooting, not your own team.

And here’s what needs to happen instead, starting now:

The billionaire donors need to go to war on the legal front, immediately and massively. Not another round of feel-good youth-mobilization nothingburger bullshit in October.

Election lawyers. Hundreds of them. In every contested state, funded now, staffed now, filing now. The NRSC decision means the GOP money cannon is coordinated and unlimited. The Democratic answer has to include a legal war chest that treats voter protection litigation the way the Pentagon treats munitions: stockpiled before the shooting starts, not ordered after. Marc Elias is a national treasure, but cannot be a one-man army. Fund the infrastructure like the emergency it is.

Democratic governors, attorneys general, and secretaries of state need to get ruthless about enforcing the laws already on the books. Voter intimidation is a crime. Interfering with election officials is a crime. Threatening poll workers is a crime. Impersonating law enforcement at a polling place is a crime.

These statutes exist in every state, and blue-state officials have full lawful authority to investigate, arrest, and prosecute the people who violate them, whoever sent them. That means task forces stood up in July, not press conferences in November. It means every county election office in a Democratic state knows exactly which state officers to call, and it means the first MAGA operative who crosses a legal line at a polling place gets handcuffs, a booking photo, and a felony charge, processed with scrupulous legality and maximum publicity. The rule of law is not a suicide pact, but it is also not a suggestion. Use it. All of it.

And for the love of God, stop trying to shame the Republican Party into decency. I watched this party from the inside for thirty years. There is no bottom, there is no invisible line of conscience, and there is no cavalry of Serious Republicans waiting for permission to do the right thing. The ones with even marginally functioning consciences already left.

What remains is an apparatus that responds to exactly two stimuli: power and fear of losing it. Every hour spent crafting the perfect appeal to their better angels is an hour donated to the opposition. They are not going to be shamed. They can only be beaten.

Here’s the strategic core, and it’s the oldest rule in the book: cheating operations work on the margins. They flip close races. They exploit recounts, certification fights, faithless officials, and friendly courts. What they cannot do, what no operation in American history has ever managed to do, is steal a landslide.

A three-point race in Wisconsin can be litigated, delayed, “investigated,” and strangled in a certification meeting. An eight-point race cannot. The math of the steal collapses when the margin exceeds the degree of MAGA fuckery

So that’s the assignment. Register voters like it’s existential, because it is. Bank early votes like the polls might not be open on Election Day, because in some counties, functionally, they might not be. Fund the lawyers, protect the election workers, prosecute the criminals, and run up the score in every district, everywhere, including the ones the smart-money consultants wrote off.

A political war is coming this fall. Not a metaphor, not hype, an actual contest over whether elections in this country still decide who holds power. The other side has already mobilized. They have the Court, the money, the federal agencies, and the machines.

You have the numbers. You have the law. And you have about ninety days.

Win so big the fuckers can’t cheat.

There is no plan B.

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