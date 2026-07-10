Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Sal Teodoro's avatar
Sal Teodoro
Jul 10

You should put this on blast to the Democratic caucus!! They need to hear it over and over and over from people like you who they’ll listen to. I’m in a red state just like you.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Jul 10Edited

I could have written this; not with your grand eloquence of course, but something similar

In fact I HAVE BEEN writing this.

It’s why I have been annoying ppl here for months bitching about purity testing and the looming election steal. It’s why I’m only about 49% confident about a blue wave. Maybe less

When everyone was celebrating Kamala’s glitzy rallies, I looked at the polls and saw a slim lead instead of 10-15 points, over a guy who tried to coup the government, and I wrote she’d lose.

When everyone was saying his campaign was collapsing, I looked around and saw no high level defections. I saw idiot Dems purity testing her over minor shit and thought “OMG”. And sure enough, right on cue 10M stayed home

20/20 hindsight is a magnificent thing and now it’s clear the party, our voters and Biden blew this

Looking forward: Who thinks the Dems have a workable, effective, coordinated plan to stop the steal? And I’ll add this: If Trump doesn’t like the looks of things in late October, he’ll declare the Insurrection Act and cancel the elections altogether. Anyone who believes otherwise needs a kick in the shins

That said: We CAN win. If we get out of our own fucking way and show some aggression and fight. The De-Schumerization needs to begin NOW

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