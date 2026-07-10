Inside:

Mitch McConnell From The Great Beyond

China Keeps Russia In The Fight

Trump Bet the Economy On AI…Ooops

The Brain Drain to China

Trump Bet The Economy On AI

Mark Carney Leads The Free World

#BinItToWinIt

Not So Blind Item

The End of Reading

Mildly Terrifying

The Big Picture

Mitch McConnell From the Great Beyond



Let’s be honest about the man before we’re honest about the moment.

First, since We Have Friends Everywhere, including his hospital, I can report he’s alive and in a cardiac/stroke rehab ward. How cogent or conscious he is right now was not in the scope of our source’s information, but he’s not dead. Yet.

Harry Reid once told me there were three great majority leaders in his lifetime: himself, LBJ, and Mitch McConnell, and Mitch was good at it even in the minority. It wasn’t that he liked McConnell’s policies.

It was that game recognizes game, and McConnell had it.

Mitch McConnell earned every ounce of Democratic loathing. He stole a Supreme Court seat from Barack Obama in broad daylight, invented a principle to do it, and