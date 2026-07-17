The Friday Brief, July 17, 2026
Inside
Blanche Disses Epstein Victims
Fancy Vance
Trump’s Economic Message Ain’t Great
Late-Stage Dictator Stuff, Part 351
We Are Not A Serious People
Jon Ossoff Keeps Up The Heat
The Secret Police Will Ram You Now
I See Nothing Wrong With This
Faster, Please
Intel and Observations
Blanche Disses Epstein Victims
This one comes as no surprise. Of course, he was a dismissive, gaslighting, arrogant dick. His job is to cover them up, not help them seek justice.
The Link: CNN
ICE Killer Had A Violent Past
Well, that IS a shocker, said no one, ever.
The Link: AP News
Fancy Vance
JD and Usha Vance have discovered the finest perk of the second-highest office in the land: the on-call helicopter.
Agents on the VP’s detail told MS NOW they’re worn thin by “off the record” movements, the no-notice trips that force them to burn days off, scramble security plans on the fly, and, in one memorable instance, ferry a Vance kid to a golf lesson aboard a military chopper.