Inside

Blanche Disses Epstein Victims

Fancy Vance

Trump’s Economic Message Ain’t Great

Late-Stage Dictator Stuff, Part 351

We Are Not A Serious People

Jon Ossoff Keeps Up The Heat

The Secret Police Will Ram You Now

I See Nothing Wrong With This

Faster, Please



Intel and Observations

Blanche Disses Epstein Victims



This one comes as no surprise. Of course, he was a dismissive, gaslighting, arrogant dick. His job is to cover them up, not help them seek justice.



The Link: CNN

ICE Killer Had A Violent Past

Well, that IS a shocker, said no one, ever.

The Link: AP News

Fancy Vance

JD and Usha Vance have discovered the finest perk of the second-highest office in the land: the on-call helicopter.

Agents on the VP’s detail told MS NOW they’re worn thin by “off the record” movements, the no-notice trips that force them to burn days off, scramble security plans on the fly, and, in one memorable instance, ferry a Vance kid to a golf lesson aboard a military chopper.