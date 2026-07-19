The Weekend R&R With Rick and Renee Wilson

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.4185732The Weekend R&R With Rick and Renee WilsonJuly 19, 2026Rick WilsonJul 19, 20264185732ShareTranscriptThanks for tuning in, folks! We’ll see you next time from London! Spain won! SubscribeThank you KDale, Judith Evans, Karen Brownfield, VickijH78, DJT Luvsputin, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Rick Wilson in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRick Wilson’s Against All EnemiesSubscribeAuthorsRick WilsonRecent PostsWe're Back! Weekend R&R With Rick and Renee Wilson! 17 hrs ago • Rick WilsonTrump's Political Crisis Deepens - Live with Scott MacFarlane & Rick WilsonJul 20 • Rick Wilson and Scott MacFarlaneTrumps weird, weak election lie CRASHOUT.Jul 17 • Rick WilsonBlanche, GTFO!Jul 15 • Rick WilsonLindsey Graham Is DeadJul 12 • Rick WilsonLive with Rick and Renee WilsonJul 11 • Rick Wilson and Renee WilsonThe Weekend R&R with Rick and Renee WilsonJun 27 • Rick Wilson