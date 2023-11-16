Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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MQ's avatar
MQ
Nov 16, 2023

I think we often mistake “intelligent” for “good.” Intelligence has nothing to do with moral fiber, maturity, emotional regulation, or psychology stability. It’s like thinking a beautiful person must be smart. Or stupid. Either one. They’re not related. Even if Musk is as smart as he infers, it doesn’t make him a good person or give him good judgment. Clearly.

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Scott Monty's avatar
Scott Monty
Nov 16, 2023

Welcome to the Protocols of the Elders of Elon.

The fact is he may be a genius at certain technologies, but he doesn't do well with human interaction.

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