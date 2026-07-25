Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Peggy Smith's avatar
Peggy Smith
8d

A HUGE congratulations to the entire Wilson family on the birth of your new grandson 🩵💯❗

Much love sent to Andrew, his wife and the big sister 🩷

Rick - thank you for jumping on here and for all you do.

Regards to Renee 💖

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Jennifer Dyke's avatar
Jennifer Dyke
Jul 25

Congrats, Rick, in the birth of your new, giant grandson! He's a "Hoss" indeed! Pretty exciting stuff, I'd say. Thank you,too, for taking our fight for democracy overseas. I think it's pretty clear the authoritarian movement is global, but the U.S. can lead the charge in fighting back and ending it's progress, starting here in the states. Safe travels!💙

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