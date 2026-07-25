A Quick Live from the UKTaking the message global.Rick WilsonJul 25, 20265719866ShareA quick message from our UK trip this week!Subscribe5719866Share
A HUGE congratulations to the entire Wilson family on the birth of your new grandson 🩵💯❗
Much love sent to Andrew, his wife and the big sister 🩷
Rick - thank you for jumping on here and for all you do.
Regards to Renee 💖
Congrats, Rick, in the birth of your new, giant grandson! He's a "Hoss" indeed! Pretty exciting stuff, I'd say. Thank you,too, for taking our fight for democracy overseas. I think it's pretty clear the authoritarian movement is global, but the U.S. can lead the charge in fighting back and ending it's progress, starting here in the states. Safe travels!💙