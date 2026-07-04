Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Jul 5Edited

I feel chastised listening to this remarkable essay. Too often, especially here, I fall victim to doom speak; "we're really fucked and I don't know how we can ever pull out of this"; etc

I'm not a total slug, as I volunteer, knock on doors, etc. But I'm prone to cynicism; It's an Irish thing. I rail frequently at our party, voters who don't vote and especially our Styrofoam leaders.

Fact is, the Dem turnout this election should be massive, and I believe it will be.

Fact is, there ARE some good leaders; Mamdani is electric, whatever you think of his left leaning politics; Newsom has a little explaining to do about his unequivocal Israel support, but the man takes it right into Trump's kitchen.

AOC is still a little green for a place on a national ticket, but she's fearless, smart and should be paid attention to. Raskin, Lieu, Whitehouse, and several others. (No not you, Booker, Chuck or Hakeem)

Let's get thig fucking thing DONE.

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Barbie Pomales's avatar
Barbie Pomales
Jul 4

“ Even the smallest light shines bright in the darkness," Donna Raye.

I listened to this while I was driving Good stuff.

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