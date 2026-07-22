Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
Jul 22

Data centers but no solar power. Great idea Byron.

Not dealing with climate change and clean energy, and instead building power-hungry data centers, is as close to a weather machine (or a climate machine) we will get. We'll pay high utility costs, higher insurance, and then a massive hurricane will wipe us out.

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Paul savin's avatar
Paul savin
Jul 22

The MAGA plan. Burn as much fossil fuels as possible. Build as many datacenters as possible. Then bury your head in the sand and say Climate Change is a hoax. MAGA. The one good thing of being old is I won't live too long to see the repercussions of these F'ing idiots, but my kids are screwed. Thanks MAGA for destroying the country and turning this country into another thing that Trump has managed to bankrupt like most of his businesses.

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