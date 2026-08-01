The Brits Asked Me One Question...and I couldn't unhear it. Rick WilsonAug 01, 20263034469ShareFilmed in Green Park in London, and in a London cab.Subscribe3034469Share
As an American living in London, whenever I’m in a social setting with a colleague or client, conversations immediately devolve into ‘I don’t get it. What were Americans thinking when they voted for him again?’ So I’m used to hearing what Rick is hearing. However that’s mostly in London. Once you leave London and the home counties it’s full of the rural disaffected voters. It was the same in 2016 with Brexit. People in London didn’t think anyone would vote to leave and were horribly shocked the next morning with the results. These are the people listening to right wing media and flooding Trafalgar Square for their unite the kingdom rallies.
Joe Biden and team could have done so much more to stop Trump. I'll never understand why the left us this mess.