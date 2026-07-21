Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

Rick Wilson’s Against All Enemies

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Kerry Bromberg's avatar
Kerry Bromberg
Jul 21

The argument that they will only nominate "someone worse" is specious at best. You will say no to Blanche and then say no to everyone else that follows until they offer a candidate that meets the minimum standard for the job. Our expectations shouldn't change just because there is an open position that normally should be filled.

Trump has already broken the government and not having a full-time Attorney General (or any other cabinet level position) is not going to change how this administration operates. Everyone keeps assuming that the "presumption of regularity" is still a thing under Trump. None of this will return until Trump is removed and every sycophant and operative is removed from positions of power.

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Bob McKeown's avatar
Bob McKeown
Jul 21

Powerful.

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